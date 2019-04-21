Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC Boosts Position in Altria Group Inc (MO)

Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 76.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,634 shares during the quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Altria Group by 4,426.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,150,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 22,638,593 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Altria Group by 82,381.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,356,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,318,000 after buying an additional 22,329,361 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,826,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,760,000 after buying an additional 5,719,727 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Altria Group by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,755,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,471,000 after buying an additional 3,293,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,928,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,235,000 after buying an additional 1,908,626 shares during the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Citigroup set a $52.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Altria Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.11.

Altria Group stock opened at $54.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $101.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.39. Altria Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $42.40 and a fifty-two week high of $66.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 49.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.20%.

In related news, Director Nabil Y. Sakkab bought 1,032 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.42 per share, with a total value of $52,033.44. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,489.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ivan S. Feldman sold 6,802 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $348,126.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

