Piershale Financial Group Inc. Invests $248,000 in General Mills, Inc. (GIS)

Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. General Mills makes up about 0.1% of Piershale Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $991,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of General Mills by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 897,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,957,000 after acquiring an additional 174,157 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,406,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of General Mills by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 110,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 23,762 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of General Mills by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,864,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,721,000 after acquiring an additional 96,997 shares during the period. 68.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other General Mills news, CFO Donal L. Mulligan sold 120,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $5,734,295.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,985,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Church sold 4,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $239,630.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,207.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 452,071 shares of company stock worth $22,112,181 over the last 90 days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $51.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.55. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.42 and a 12 month high of $52.17.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.11%. General Mills’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 63.02%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.91.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

