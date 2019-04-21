Pier 1 Imports (PIR) Shares Gap Down to $0.65

Pier 1 Imports Inc (NYSE:PIR) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.71, but opened at $0.65. Pier 1 Imports shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 6784347 shares traded.

PIR has been the subject of several research reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded Pier 1 Imports from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pier 1 Imports from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Pier 1 Imports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.80 million, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 4.15.

Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.63). Pier 1 Imports had a negative return on equity of 50.51% and a negative net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $412.51 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pier 1 Imports Inc will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIR. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Pier 1 Imports in the 4th quarter worth approximately $494,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Pier 1 Imports by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,320,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 869,400 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pier 1 Imports by 1,382.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 782,962 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 730,133 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Pier 1 Imports in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Pier 1 Imports by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,858,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,787,000 after acquiring an additional 303,225 shares during the period. 48.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pier 1 Imports, Inc engages in the retail sale of decorative accessories, furniture, candles, housewares, gifts, and seasonal products. It offers decorative accents and textiles, such as rugs, wall decorations and mirrors, pillows, bedding, lamps, vases, dried and artificial flowers, baskets, ceramics, dinnerware, candles, fragrances, gifts, and seasonal items; and furniture and furniture cushions that are used in living, dining, office, kitchen and bedroom areas, sunrooms, and patios.

