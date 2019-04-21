Phoenixcoin (PXC) Price Hits $0.0019 on Exchanges

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 21st. In the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded flat against the US dollar. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $138,665.00 and $0.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $121.26 or 0.02299125 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00482077 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00020142 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00010293 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00019968 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00017116 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00009612 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00025125 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 72,850,225 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

Phoenixcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

