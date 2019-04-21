PFSweb, Inc. (PFSW) Receives $9.44 Average Price Target from Analysts

PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.44.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFSW shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of PFSweb in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Lake Street Capital set a $10.00 target price on shares of PFSweb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of PFSweb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of PFSweb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

PFSW stock opened at $4.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21. PFSweb has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $11.86. The company has a market capitalization of $89.76 million, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.52.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $92.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.24 million. PFSweb had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 13.29%.

In related news, Director Benjamin L. Rosenzweig bought 9,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.02 per share, with a total value of $49,537.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,477.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Benjamin L. Rosenzweig bought 6,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.04 per share, for a total transaction of $34,614.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,614.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of PFSweb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of PFSweb by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of PFSweb by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PFSweb during the third quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PFSweb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $365,000. 58.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFSweb, Inc provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and India. It operates through two segments, PFSweb, and Business and Retail Connect. The company offers strategic commerce consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection services; and strategy, design, and digital marketing services, such as digital strategy, design, user experience, interactive development, SEO and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics.

