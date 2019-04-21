Pfizer (PFE) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $46.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PFE. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $53.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 30th. UBS Group cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.61.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer stock opened at $39.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $234.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.75. Pfizer has a fifty-two week low of $34.37 and a fifty-two week high of $46.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.92 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.02% and a net margin of 20.79%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Rady A. Johnson sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total value of $357,831.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,459,450.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $642,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 124,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,353,493.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 332,526 shares of company stock worth $14,346,539. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5,652.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 100,090,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 98,350,629 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $2,529,525,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 462,846,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,203,263,000 after buying an additional 12,167,126 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,208,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,277,414,000 after buying an additional 7,055,791 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 441,792,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,469,816,000 after buying an additional 6,620,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.