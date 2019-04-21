Peugeot (UG) PT Set at €28.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on Peugeot (EPA:UG) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on UG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on shares of Peugeot and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on shares of Peugeot and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on shares of Peugeot and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group set a €21.50 ($25.00) price target on shares of Peugeot and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on shares of Peugeot and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peugeot has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €24.41 ($28.39).

Get Peugeot alerts:

Peugeot has a 1-year low of €16.45 ($19.13) and a 1-year high of €21.01 ($24.43).

Peugeot SA engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Peugeot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peugeot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.