Perion Network Ltd (PERI) Shares Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,182 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,991 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.18% of Perion Network worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Perion Network by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 103,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 43,774 shares during the last quarter. 10.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PERI opened at $2.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Perion Network Ltd has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $4.05.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Perion Network had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $71.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.25 million. Research analysts predict that Perion Network Ltd will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Perion Network from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perion Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Perion Network Ltd (PERI) Shares Bought by Jane Street Group LLC” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/21/perion-network-ltd-peri-shares-bought-by-jane-street-group-llc.html.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

Featured Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.