PepsiCo (PEP) Raised to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $132.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $111.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PEP. Macquarie upgraded PepsiCo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Gabelli reiterated a buy rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut PepsiCo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $123.00.

PEP opened at $127.09 on Thursday. PepsiCo has a one year low of $95.94 and a one year high of $128.26. The company has a market capitalization of $178.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 65.12% and a net margin of 19.37%. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.9275 per share. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.55%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Vivek Sankaran sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $1,524,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,379 shares in the company, valued at $10,599,649.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 64.5% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 460.0% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

