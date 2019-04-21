PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) Position Cut by Gabalex Capital Management LLC

Gabalex Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 3.5% of Gabalex Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Gabalex Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $11,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 460.0% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Vivek Sankaran sold 13,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $1,524,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,599,649.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Macquarie upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $127.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $178.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.94 and a 52 week high of $128.26.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.68 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 69.83%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.9275 per share. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.55%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

