Peoples Financial Services CORP. Lowers Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (EMR)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lowered its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 36,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $77.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.61.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $72.51 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $55.38 and a 52-week high of $79.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 24.21%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Peoples Financial Services CORP. Lowers Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (EMR)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/21/peoples-financial-services-corp-lowers-stake-in-emerson-electric-co-emr.html.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Further Reading: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.