Pennsylvania Trust Co Buys New Stake in Huntsman Co. (HUN)

Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth about $840,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 98,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 10,395 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 311,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,005,000 after buying an additional 24,009 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 20,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 8,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 769,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,834,000 after buying an additional 296,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HUN shares. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.86.

Huntsman stock opened at $24.79 on Friday. Huntsman Co. has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $33.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). Huntsman had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 19.46%.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

