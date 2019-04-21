Pennsylvania Trust Co Buys New Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (BAH)

Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Charles O. Rossotti sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $532,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Ling sold 13,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total value of $726,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,106,885. 3.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $56.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $38.46 and a twelve month high of $58.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 61.40% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BAH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $58.00 price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.63.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

