Penn Virginia (PVAC) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

PVAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Penn Virginia from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.33.

NASDAQ PVAC opened at $41.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $622.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.94. Penn Virginia has a 12-month low of $40.23 and a 12-month high of $96.13.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by ($1.24). The business had revenue of $124.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.60 million. Penn Virginia had a net margin of 50.99% and a return on equity of 48.83%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Penn Virginia will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PVAC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 429.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia in the third quarter worth $113,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 715.0% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

