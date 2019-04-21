PeepCoin Price Tops $0.0000 (PCN)

PeepCoin (CURRENCY:PCN) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 21st. One PeepCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including C-Patex, Bleutrade, Cryptohub and Cryptopia. PeepCoin has a market cap of $198,557.00 and $263.00 worth of PeepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PeepCoin has traded 48.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00010353 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001526 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000103 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

PeepCoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2016. PeepCoin’s total supply is 87,914,808,188 coins and its circulating supply is 48,714,808,188 coins. The official website for PeepCoin is dapscoin.com . The Reddit community for PeepCoin is /r/DAPSCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PeepCoin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PeepCoin’s official message board is medium.com/dapscoinofficial

PeepCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, C-Patex, Cryptohub, CoinExchange, TradeOgre, Cryptopia and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PeepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PeepCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PeepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

