PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EEM. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $44.56 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.58 and a 52-week high of $48.29.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “PDS Planning Inc Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/21/pds-planning-inc-boosts-holdings-in-ishares-msci-emerging-markets-etf-eem.html.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.