Paymon Trading Down 33% This Week (PMNT)

Paymon (CURRENCY:PMNT) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. In the last seven days, Paymon has traded 33% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Paymon token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, YoBit and HitBTC. Paymon has a total market capitalization of $136,975.00 and approximately $288.00 worth of Paymon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $604.42 or 0.11475773 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00045938 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000296 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000995 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00022366 BTC.

About Paymon

Paymon (PMNT) is a token. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2018. Paymon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 611,226,584 tokens. Paymon’s official Twitter account is @Paymon_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Paymon is paymon.org . The Reddit community for Paymon is /r/paymonplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Paymon’s official message board is medium.com/@Paymon_official

Paymon Token Trading

Paymon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paymon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paymon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paymon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

