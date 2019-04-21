Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Lowers Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 93.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200,415 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.7% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,237,000. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 37.5% in the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 538,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,574,000 after acquiring an additional 146,863 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 44,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 264,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 10,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR stock opened at $79.06 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $65.04 and a 52-week high of $90.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.2605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Lowers Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/21/paragon-wealth-strategies-llc-lowers-position-in-ishares-core-sp-small-cap-etf-ijr.html.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.