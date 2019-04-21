Paragon Capital Management LLC Invests $79,000 in Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 8.8% during the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 289,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,025,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 9.9% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 6,686 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Paypal by 14.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,237 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Paypal in the first quarter valued at about $390,000. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Paypal by 5.5% in the first quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,727 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Paypal from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank cut Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. BidaskClub cut Paypal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Paypal from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.63.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $107.36 on Friday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $70.22 and a 1-year high of $109.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.03.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO William J. Ready sold 29,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.33, for a total transaction of $2,651,850.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 66,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,945,626.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total value of $2,882,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 532,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,133,332.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 280,295 shares of company stock worth $26,469,952. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

