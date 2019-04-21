Par Pacific (PARR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. manages and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company’s operating segment consists of refining, retail and logistics. It also markets and distributes crude oil from the Western United States and Canada to refining hubs in the Midwest, Gulf Coast, East Coast and to Hawaii. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Par Petroleum Corporation, is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Get Par Pacific alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PARR. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Par Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer set a $22.00 target price on Par Pacific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Par Pacific stock opened at $19.01 on Friday. Par Pacific has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $21.34.

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $879.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.20 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PARR. Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Par Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Par Pacific by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Par Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in Par Pacific by 376.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 12,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Par Pacific by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates a refinery that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other associated refined products.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Par Pacific (PARR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.