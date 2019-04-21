Pandacoin Price Up 31.6% Over Last Week (PND)

Pandacoin (CURRENCY:PND) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 21st. Pandacoin has a total market cap of $3.42 million and $826.00 worth of Pandacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pandacoin has traded 31.6% higher against the dollar. One Pandacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including BX Thailand, YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HiCoin (XHI) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000013 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000036 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About Pandacoin

Pandacoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2014. Pandacoin’s total supply is 32,514,916,898 coins. Pandacoin’s official Twitter account is @PandaCoinPND and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pandacoin’s official website is pandacoin.tech

Buying and Selling Pandacoin

Pandacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pandacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pandacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pandacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

