Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) Shares Bought by Pennsylvania Trust Co

Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 856.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,776 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,231 shares during the quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PANW. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 114 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 278.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 250 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 262 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PANW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up from $260.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.85.

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $235.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -428.11, a P/E/G ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 12-month low of $160.08 and a 12-month high of $260.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The network technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.32 million. Palo Alto Networks had a positive return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 3.47%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 3,385 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.90, for a total transaction of $818,831.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,442.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $8,654,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 242,044 shares of company stock worth $56,171,679. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/21/palo-alto-networks-inc-panw-shares-bought-by-pennsylvania-trust-co.html.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.