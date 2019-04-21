PacWest Bancorp (PACW) Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of $3.79 Per Share

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their FY2019 earnings estimates for PacWest Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.79 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.61. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.96 EPS.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $285.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.86 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 35.33% and a return on equity of 9.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $38.00 target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PacWest Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.11.

PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $39.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $31.16 and a 1-year high of $55.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 128.5% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 439.6% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 3,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,692,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

