Oxford Industries Inc (OXM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.17.

OXM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Oxford Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on Oxford Industries in a report on Friday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

OXM traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $81.07. 157,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,611. Oxford Industries has a fifty-two week low of $63.50 and a fifty-two week high of $97.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.30.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $298.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 34.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Oxford Industries by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 120,439 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,862,000 after buying an additional 51,576 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Oxford Industries by 1,168.7% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 29,154 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 26,856 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Oxford Industries by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in Oxford Industries by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 258,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,343,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

