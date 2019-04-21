OWNDATA (OWN) Market Capitalization Hits $682,005.00

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 21st. OWNDATA has a total market cap of $682,005.00 and approximately $85,490.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OWNDATA has traded 27.9% lower against the dollar. One OWNDATA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00004506 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00503313 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00048846 BTC.

EvenCoin (EVN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00004740 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000286 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000303 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003555 BTC.

HYPNOXYS (HYPX) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About OWNDATA

OWNDATA (CRYPTO:OWN) is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens. OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OWNDATA is owndata.network . OWNDATA’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata

OWNDATA Token Trading

OWNDATA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OWNDATA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OWNDATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

