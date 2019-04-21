Oracle Co. (ORCL) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC decreased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,023,112 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 6,044,146 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,220,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 220.9% during the fourth quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 47.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $54.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $225.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $42.40 and a 1-year high of $54.91.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.14% and a return on equity of 34.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.53.

In other Oracle news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total transaction of $193,275.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,522.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark V. Hurd sold 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total transaction of $64,596,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,664,227 shares in the company, valued at $89,585,339.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,773,750 shares of company stock worth $95,395,063 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

