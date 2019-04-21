Oppenheimer Weighs in on Albemarle Co.’s Q1 2019 Earnings (ALB)

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for Albemarle in a research report issued on Thursday, April 18th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.34. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Albemarle’s Q2 2019 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.60 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $921.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $894.45 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS.

ALB has been the topic of several other research reports. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $78.11 in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.85.

Albemarle stock opened at $82.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.64. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $71.89 and a fifty-two week high of $108.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 26.82%.

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 2,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $269,451.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,152. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $113,113.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,162,887. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Albemarle by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,445,317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $573,810,000 after buying an additional 26,145 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Albemarle by 55,259.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,285,376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $427,596,000 after buying an additional 4,277,635 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Albemarle by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,636,011 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $203,158,000 after buying an additional 13,487 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,358,277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,495,000 after buying an additional 67,439 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Albemarle by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,345,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $103,659,000 after buying an additional 305,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

