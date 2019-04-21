Oppenheimer S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its stake in shares of Oppenheimer S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Oppenheimer S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Oppenheimer S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the first quarter worth $204,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 2,171.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 8,035 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Oppenheimer S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 295,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,862,000 after buying an additional 21,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter.
NYSEARCA RDIV opened at $38.86 on Friday. Oppenheimer S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $31.73 and a twelve month high of $39.93.
