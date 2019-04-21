Open Trading Network Market Capitalization Reaches $36,403.00 (OTN)

Open Trading Network (CURRENCY:OTN) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 21st. Over the last week, Open Trading Network has traded 43.5% lower against the US dollar. Open Trading Network has a total market cap of $36,403.00 and $72.00 worth of Open Trading Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Open Trading Network token can now be bought for $0.0180 or 0.00000342 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC, Cryptopia and Bit-Z.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Open Trading Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006090 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00437825 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019151 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002141 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.15 or 0.01067556 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00197895 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00008679 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00001615 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000127 BTC.

About Open Trading Network

Open Trading Network’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Open Trading Network’s total supply is 82,630,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,024,530 tokens. Open Trading Network’s official Twitter account is @OTNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Open Trading Network is /r/open_trading_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Open Trading Network’s official website is otn.org

Open Trading Network Token Trading

Open Trading Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit, Livecoin, HitBTC and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Trading Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Trading Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Trading Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Open Trading Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Trading Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.