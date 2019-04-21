Opal (OPAL) Price Reaches $0.0104 on Major Exchanges

Opal (CURRENCY:OPAL) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. One Opal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0104 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Opal has a market cap of $157,638.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Opal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Opal has traded up 2.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00020336 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00020131 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004107 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002630 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00004683 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00013650 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00010621 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00104970 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Opal

OPAL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2014. Opal’s total supply is 15,154,537 coins. Opal’s official Twitter account is @OpalCoinTeam . Opal’s official website is www.opal-coin.com

Opal Coin Trading

Opal can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opal using one of the exchanges listed above.

