Onix (ONX) Trading 2.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Onix (CURRENCY:ONX) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 21st. Onix has a total market cap of $33,870.00 and $9.00 worth of Onix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Onix coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Onix has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Onix alerts:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00013844 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000065 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Azart (AZART) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Onix Profile

Onix is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 26th, 2017. Onix’s total supply is 112,119,457 coins and its circulating supply is 107,072,781 coins. The Reddit community for Onix is /r/ONIXCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Onix is www.onixcoin.com . Onix’s official Twitter account is @onix_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Onix

Onix can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Onix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Onix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Onix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Onix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Onix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.