One Group Hospitality Inc (STKS) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

One Group Hospitality Inc (NASDAQ:STKS) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $5.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.03 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given One Group Hospitality an industry rank of 191 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get One Group Hospitality alerts:

STKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of One Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of One Group Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of One Group Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Shares of STKS traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.12. 13,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.57. One Group Hospitality has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.32 million, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.51.

One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $25.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. One Group Hospitality had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 36.97%. On average, equities research analysts expect that One Group Hospitality will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in One Group Hospitality stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in One Group Hospitality Inc (NASDAQ:STKS) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 328,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 24,878 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.16% of One Group Hospitality worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

One Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, and operates restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates in three segments: Owned Restaurants; Owned Food, Beverage and Other; and Managed and Licensed Operations. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

Featured Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on One Group Hospitality (STKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for One Group Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Group Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.