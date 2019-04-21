Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Inc (OMED) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2019 // Comments off

Wall Street analysts expect that Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OMED) will post ($0.41) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Oncomed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Oncomed Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 173.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Oncomed Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($0.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.36). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Oncomed Pharmaceuticals.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oncomed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oncomed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ OMED traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,982,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,458. Oncomed Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $3.35. The company has a market cap of $36.36 million, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.86.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oncomed Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,421,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Oncomed Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 817,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Oncomed Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 195,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 40,353 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oncomed Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Oncomed Pharmaceuticals by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 46,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.16% of the company’s stock.

About Oncomed Pharmaceuticals

OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics that address the fundamental biology driving cancer's growth, resistance, recurrence, and metastasis. It is developing Navicixizumab (anti-DLL4/VEGF Bispecific, OMP-305B83), a monoclonal antibody that targets Delta-like ligand 4 and vascular endothelial growth factor, which has completed a single-agent Phase Ia clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib clinical trials for patients with second-line metastatic colorectal cancer, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trial in patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oncomed Pharmaceuticals (OMED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Oncomed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OMED)

Receive News & Ratings for Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncomed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.