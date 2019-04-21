Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Inc (OMED) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OMED) will post ($0.41) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Oncomed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Oncomed Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 173.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Oncomed Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($0.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.36). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Oncomed Pharmaceuticals.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oncomed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oncomed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ OMED traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,982,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,458. Oncomed Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $3.35. The company has a market cap of $36.36 million, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.86.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oncomed Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,421,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Oncomed Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 817,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Oncomed Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 195,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 40,353 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oncomed Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Oncomed Pharmaceuticals by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 46,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.16% of the company’s stock.

About Oncomed Pharmaceuticals

OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics that address the fundamental biology driving cancer's growth, resistance, recurrence, and metastasis. It is developing Navicixizumab (anti-DLL4/VEGF Bispecific, OMP-305B83), a monoclonal antibody that targets Delta-like ligand 4 and vascular endothelial growth factor, which has completed a single-agent Phase Ia clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib clinical trials for patients with second-line metastatic colorectal cancer, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trial in patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.

