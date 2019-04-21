OmiseGO 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $63.50 Million (OMG)

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. In the last week, OmiseGO has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. One OmiseGO token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.82 or 0.00034631 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exmo, Radar Relay, OKEx and BitMart. OmiseGO has a total market capitalization of $255.45 million and approximately $63.50 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00023036 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00001513 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00007752 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006127 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00001012 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000412 BTC.

OmiseGO Profile

OmiseGO (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go . The official website for OmiseGO is omg.omise.co . The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling OmiseGO

OmiseGO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Hotbit, Gate.io, ZB.COM, HitBTC, Poloniex, TDAX, Bancor Network, Tokenomy, DragonEX, CoinEx, Koinex, Liqui, Upbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), ABCC, Tidex, GOPAX, Bitbns, C2CX, Ovis, Kucoin, Livecoin, Binance, Bit-Z, Mercatox, Iquant, Kyber Network, CoinBene, Fatbtc, OKEx, CoinExchange, Bithumb, BX Thailand, BitBay, Independent Reserve, Neraex, Cobinhood, Ethfinex, IDEX, DigiFinex, DDEX, AirSwap, B2BX, Coinone, Crex24, CoinTiger, Coinrail, Huobi, IDCM, IDAX, Coinnest, BitForex, BigONE, Coinsuper, Vebitcoin, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Radar Relay, Braziliex, Exmo, BitMart, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, ChaoEX, TOPBTC, Zebpay, FCoin and OTCBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmiseGO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OmiseGO using one of the exchanges listed above.

