Omeros Co. (OMER) Stake Increased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.44% of Omeros worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omeros by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 12,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omeros by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 13,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omeros by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omeros by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 49.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Omeros stock opened at $18.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $907.70 million, a P/E ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 3.60. Omeros Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $22.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. Research analysts expect that Omeros Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Omeros in a report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Omeros presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

