Olympic Hits 1-Day Volume of $436.00 (OLMP)

Olympic (CURRENCY:OLMP) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Olympic has a total market capitalization of $36,858.00 and $436.00 worth of Olympic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Olympic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex. During the last seven days, Olympic has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006085 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00454807 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019021 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002120 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.49 or 0.01068226 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00199562 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00008423 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00001556 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Olympic Profile

Olympic’s total supply is 91,519,093 coins. Olympic’s official website is olympcoin.io . Olympic’s official Twitter account is @CoinOlympic

Buying and Selling Olympic

Olympic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Olympic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Olympic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Olympic using one of the exchanges listed above.

