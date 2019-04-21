Old National Bancorp (ONB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $204.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.62 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 23.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect Old National Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ONB opened at $16.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.45 and a 1-year high of $20.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ONB shares. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Old National Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

