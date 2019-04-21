Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (OLBK) Receives $36.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OLBK. BidaskClub upgraded Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

In related news, Director James F. Dent sold 1,000 shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $28,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,492 shares in the company, valued at $1,707,689.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Suit II bought 1,300 shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.31 per share, for a total transaction of $35,503.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 5,185 shares of company stock worth $142,757 in the last quarter. 10.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLBK. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 366.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) in the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OLBK opened at $26.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $446.19 million, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $35.72.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $28.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.45 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Old Line Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.92%.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) Company Profile

Old Line Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Line Bank that provides banking products and services to small and medium size businesses, entrepreneurs, professionals, consumers, and high net worth clients. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

