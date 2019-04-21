Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of ophthalmic therapeutic products using its proprietary hydrogel technology to address unmet or underserved needs in ophthalmology. The Company develops and markets eye care products. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

OCUL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Thursday, March 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $14.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.61.

NASDAQ OCUL opened at $3.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $8.28.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.45 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 136.09% and a negative net margin of 3,013.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, insider Michael H. Goldstein bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $41,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom bought 56,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.33 per share, for a total transaction of $244,389.53. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $433,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 90,441 shares of company stock worth $385,490. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCUL. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the first quarter worth approximately $362,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 100.0% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 20,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 350,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 46,281 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 210,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 50,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summer Road LLC raised its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Summer Road LLC now owns 3,784,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,064,000 after purchasing an additional 757,362 shares during the last quarter. 50.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

