Obsidian Energy (OBE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Obsidian Energy (NYSE:OBE) (TSE:PWT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Obsidian Energy Ltd. is a conventional oil and natural gas producer and development company. Obsidian Energy Ltd, formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd, is based in Calgary, Canada. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OBE. Desjardins reiterated a hold rating and set a $0.75 price objective on shares of Obsidian Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of Obsidian Energy from an outperform rating to a mkt perform rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Obsidian Energy to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. AltaCorp Capital lowered shares of Obsidian Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a sell rating and set a $0.50 price objective on shares of Obsidian Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.00.

OBE stock opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. Obsidian Energy has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $163.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 3.60.

Obsidian Energy (NYSE:OBE) (TSE:PWT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Obsidian Energy had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 70.22%. The firm had revenue of $62.05 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Obsidian Energy will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Pointe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Obsidian Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Obsidian Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Obsidian Energy by 1,840.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,229,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,276 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Obsidian Energy by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 481,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Obsidian Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,692,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

Obsidian Energy Company Profile

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in western Canada. It holds interests in the Alberta Viking, Cardium, Deep Basin, and Peace River areas. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd.

