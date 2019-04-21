Oakbrook Investments LLC Trims Stake in Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS)

Oakbrook Investments LLC cut its holdings in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,188,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 10,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,990,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Essex Property Trust news, insider John D. Eudy sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.06, for a total value of $1,035,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,205 shares in the company, valued at $3,921,432.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Schall sold 2,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.10, for a total transaction of $778,048.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,628,923.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,184 shares of company stock worth $4,904,753 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $268.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.57.

ESS stock opened at $278.29 on Friday. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $226.22 and a 12-month high of $294.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $353.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $1.95 dividend. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 62.05%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

