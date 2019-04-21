Oakbrook Investments LLC Sells 400 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC)

Oakbrook Investments LLC reduced its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,190 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,850,966 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,059,598,000 after buying an additional 107,375 shares in the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 9,466.9% in the 4th quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 9,932,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,933,000 after purchasing an additional 9,828,881 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,488,236 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $496,221,000 after purchasing an additional 108,339 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 5,218.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,093,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,092,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $297,711,000 after purchasing an additional 782,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 656 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total value of $50,000.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,372.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Terence D. Hagen sold 12,000 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $906,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,645,512.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,889 shares of company stock worth $2,688,936 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on JEC. Robert W. Baird set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Cowen set a $82.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. MKM Partners set a $87.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.34.

Shares of NYSE JEC opened at $76.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.45. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 12 month low of $55.17 and a 12 month high of $82.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business’s revenue was up 72.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Engineering Group announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 11.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

