Oakbrook Investments LLC Sells 200 Shares of Edison International (EIX)

Oakbrook Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in Edison International by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 59,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 7,428 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Edison International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 96,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Edison International by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Edison International by 222.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 115,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,549,000 after acquiring an additional 79,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Edison International in the 4th quarter worth $662,000. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EIX shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Monday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Edison International to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $66.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.14.

Shares of EIX opened at $63.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. Edison International has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $71.00.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Edison International had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 59.04%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

