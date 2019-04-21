O Brien Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 288 Shares of Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,014 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 537 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its position in Microsoft by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 1,048 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT opened at $123.37 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.28 and a fifty-two week high of $123.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $949.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.22.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. Microsoft had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 39.52%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 47.42%.

In other news, insider Jean Philippe Courtois sold 28,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total value of $3,043,816.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 497,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,763,098.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $552,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 156,866 shares in the company, valued at $17,327,418.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 333,667 shares of company stock worth $35,657,016 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

