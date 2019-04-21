Nwam LLC Acquires New Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)

Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 17,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 29,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 11.9% in the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,379,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $937,652,000 after purchasing an additional 134,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $117.85 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.71.

CAT stock opened at $143.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.46. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $112.06 and a one year high of $161.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

