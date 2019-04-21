Nuvectra Corp (NVTR) Position Trimmed by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Nuvectra Corp (NASDAQ:NVTR) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 686,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,540 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.90% of Nuvectra worth $11,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Nuvectra by 231.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nuvectra by 13.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 30,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nuvectra by 57.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Nuvectra by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Nuvectra during the third quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuvectra alerts:

NVTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuvectra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Nuvectra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Nuvectra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Nuvectra from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

Shares of Nuvectra stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of -0.04. Nuvectra Corp has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 5.48.

Nuvectra (NASDAQ:NVTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 million. Nuvectra had a negative net margin of 91.74% and a negative return on equity of 60.14%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nuvectra Corp will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Nuvectra Corp (NVTR) Position Trimmed by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/21/nuvectra-corp-nvtr-position-trimmed-by-dimensional-fund-advisors-lp.html.

Nuvectra Profile

Nuvectra Corporation, a neurostimulation medical device company, develops and commercializes neurostimulation technology platform for the treatment of various disorders in neuroscience and clinical markets. The company offers Algovita, a spinal cord stimulation system for the treatment of chronic intractable pain of the trunk and limbs.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuvectra Corp (NASDAQ:NVTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvectra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvectra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.