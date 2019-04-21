NULS (NULS) Trading 1.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 21st. NULS has a market capitalization of $57.43 million and approximately $5.08 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NULS has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One NULS token can currently be bought for $0.83 or 0.00015753 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z, CoinBene, Kucoin and DragonEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006080 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00453105 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019146 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002117 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.57 or 0.01075219 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00197798 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00008259 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00001584 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000129 BTC.

NULS Token Profile

NULS was first traded on September 1st, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 103,888,629 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,296,453 tokens. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NULS is steemit.com/@nuls . NULS’s official website is nuls.io . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

NULS Token Trading

NULS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Binance, OKEx, DragonEX, Kucoin, QBTC, ChaoEX and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

