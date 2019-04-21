Nucor Co. (NUE) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 306,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nucor by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Nucor by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

NUE stock opened at $57.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.50. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $49.79 and a 1 year high of $68.84.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 9.42%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Longbow Research cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. ValuEngine cut Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.56.

In other Nucor news, Chairman John J. Ferriola sold 87,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $5,293,841.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

