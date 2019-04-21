Novocure (NVCR) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NVCR. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novocure in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Novocure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Novocure in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Novocure in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Novocure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

NVCR opened at $42.22 on Friday. Novocure has a one year low of $23.61 and a one year high of $56.67. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.19 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.63.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Novocure had a negative return on equity of 57.09% and a negative net margin of 25.62%. Equities research analysts forecast that Novocure will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 26,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $1,317,632.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 36,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,034.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Pritesh Shah sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $83,633.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,462.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 545,823 shares of company stock valued at $27,417,169. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVCR. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Novocure by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,498,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,610,000 after buying an additional 971,424 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Novocure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,472,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Novocure by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,104,117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,856,000 after buying an additional 519,988 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in Novocure by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 685,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,964,000 after buying an additional 480,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Novocure by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,424,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $284,265,000 after buying an additional 476,635 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novocure Company Profile

Novocure Ltd. operates as an oncology company. It enages in developing its propriety technoclogy, Tumor Treating Fields, which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt cancer cell division, inhibiting tumor growth, and causing affected cancer cells to die. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St.

