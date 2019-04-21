Novartis AG (NVS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.57.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $82.50 to $82.52 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 11.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novartis stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,053,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,147,953. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Novartis has a 12 month low of $72.30 and a 12 month high of $96.31. The stock has a market cap of $176.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.68.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.33 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Novartis will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

